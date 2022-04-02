Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Increases Dividend to $0.17 Per Share

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.167 per share on Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This is an increase from Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

NASDAQ USMC opened at $42.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.21. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF has a one year low of $37.28 and a one year high of $44.79.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of USMC. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $350,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter.

