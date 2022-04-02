Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.021 per share on Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st.

NASDAQ PSC opened at $44.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.89. Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $41.59 and a 12-month high of $51.83.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,997 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.18% of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

