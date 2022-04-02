PRIZM Price Hits $0.0030 on Top Exchanges (PZM)

PRIZM (PZM) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One PRIZM coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PRIZM has traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. PRIZM has a market cap of $9.05 million and approximately $322,854.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001318 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded up 54.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000082 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

Keeshond Coin (KSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PRIZM Coin Profile

PRIZM (CRYPTO:PZM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,968,247,109 coins. The official website for PRIZM is pzm.space/en . PRIZM’s official message board is prizmspace.medium.com . PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Prizm is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the NEXT core, built with the Java language open source. The unique algorithm of PoS does not depend on any implementation of the “coin age” concept used by other PoS cryptocurrencies and is resistant to so-called “nothing at stake” attacks. Curve25519 encryption is used to provide a balance of security and required processing power among with more commonly used SHA256 hashing algorithms. “

PRIZM Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRIZM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PRIZM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

