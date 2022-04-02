Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Increases Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares during the quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. TFO TDC LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

PFE opened at $51.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $291.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $35.76 and a one year high of $61.71.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $59.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.05.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

