Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Stake Trimmed by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) by 47.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 467,180 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 421,751 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.07% of Progress Software worth $22,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Progress Software by 48,755.3% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,052,831 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,676 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Progress Software by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,105,762 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $398,724,000 after acquiring an additional 568,089 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Progress Software by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,308,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,182,000 after acquiring an additional 143,948 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Progress Software by 927.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 151,839 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,469,000 after acquiring an additional 137,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Progress Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,238,000. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PRGS opened at $47.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.42. Progress Software Co. has a 52 week low of $41.68 and a 52 week high of $53.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. Progress Software had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $147.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Progress Software Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PRGS shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Progress Software from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Progress Software in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.80.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

