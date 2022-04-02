Prometeus (PROM) Market Capitalization Achieves $162.48 Million

Prometeus (PROM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. During the last seven days, Prometeus has traded 9.3% higher against the dollar. One Prometeus coin can now be purchased for approximately $9.88 or 0.00021353 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Prometeus has a total market capitalization of $162.48 million and $4.40 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Prometeus Coin Profile

PROM is a coin. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,450,000 coins. Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network . Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet . Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing. “

Buying and Selling Prometeus

