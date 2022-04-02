ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NYSEARCA:BIS) Trading Down 4.7%

Shares of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NYSEARCA:BIS – Get Rating) traded down 4.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $22.98 and last traded at $22.98. 2,556 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 25,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.11.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.14 and its 200-day moving average is $22.06.

