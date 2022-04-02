Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,941,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 283,933 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.50% of Prospect Capital worth $16,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PSEC. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Prospect Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 134.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 179,279 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 263,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 52,805 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Prospect Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Prospect Capital by 8.3% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 69,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 5,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PSEC opened at $8.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.33. Prospect Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $7.31 and a 52 week high of $9.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.87.

Prospect Capital ( NASDAQ:PSEC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 144.46%. The company had revenue of $175.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.51%.

PSEC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prospect Capital in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

