Public Mint (MINT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $32,223.00

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One Public Mint coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0760 or 0.00000164 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Public Mint has traded 14.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Public Mint has a market cap of $7.27 million and approximately $32,223.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Public Mint

MINT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,670,942 coins. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Public Mint Coin Trading

