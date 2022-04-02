Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Sold by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments lowered its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 315,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 165,724 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned about 0.06% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $21,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 70.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on PEG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup began coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.91.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.47, for a total value of $315,258.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.69, for a total transaction of $649,214.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,036 shares of company stock worth $2,304,140. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PEG opened at $71.06 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $58.96 and a 12 month high of $71.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $35.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.56.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 6.67%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is -167.44%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile (Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.