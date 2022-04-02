PUBLISH Market Capitalization Achieves $4.40 Million (NEWS)

PUBLISH (NEWS) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. PUBLISH has a market capitalization of $4.40 million and approximately $84,880.00 worth of PUBLISH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PUBLISH coin can now be purchased for about $0.0221 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PUBLISH has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003624 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00038099 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.04 or 0.00108454 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PUBLISH Profile

PUBLISH (CRYPTO:NEWS) is a coin. It launched on October 18th, 2020. PUBLISH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,387,431 coins. The Reddit community for PUBLISH is /r/PublishProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PUBLISH is publishprotocol.io . PUBLISH’s official Twitter account is @PUBLISH_Inc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PUBLISH is medium.com/publishprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoNewsNet is a Crypto-news platform. It provides users with information related to the Cryptosphere. NewsTokens, formerly CryptoNewsNet (NEWS), is the ERC-20 Ethereum-based native token of the CryptoNewsNet platform. CryptoNewsNet plans to expand the news site to have more features including the following: NFT Reward system that will be distributed to people that share and post most content. A membership that will include exclusive content such as podcasts and articles not on the main site. “

PUBLISH Coin Trading

