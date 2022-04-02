Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Maxim Group

Research analysts at Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 266.20% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on PLSE. StockNews.com began coverage on Pulse Biosciences in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens lowered their target price on Pulse Biosciences from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Pulse Biosciences from $20.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pulse Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pulse Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.13.
Pulse Biosciences stock traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.55. 775,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,465. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.61. Pulse Biosciences has a one year low of $3.34 and a one year high of $29.16.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pulse Biosciences by 2.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 247,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,354,000 after buying an additional 6,764 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA purchased a new position in Pulse Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $7,901,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Pulse Biosciences by 156.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 19,144 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Pulse Biosciences by 5.1% during the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Pulse Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $1,433,000. Institutional investors own 13.70% of the company’s stock.
Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as an immuno-oncology company developing a proprietary oncolytic electroceutical therapy based on its Nano Pulse Stimulation (NPS) technology. It manufactures surgical and medical instruments uses a novel and proprietary platform technology called Nano-Pulse Electro-Signaling.
