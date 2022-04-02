Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Maxim Group

Research analysts at Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 266.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on PLSE. StockNews.com began coverage on Pulse Biosciences in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens lowered their target price on Pulse Biosciences from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Pulse Biosciences from $20.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pulse Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pulse Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.13.

Pulse Biosciences stock traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.55. 775,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,465. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.61. Pulse Biosciences has a one year low of $3.34 and a one year high of $29.16.

Pulse Biosciences ( NASDAQ:PLSE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.54) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pulse Biosciences will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pulse Biosciences by 2.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 247,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,354,000 after buying an additional 6,764 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA purchased a new position in Pulse Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $7,901,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Pulse Biosciences by 156.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 19,144 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Pulse Biosciences by 5.1% during the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Pulse Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $1,433,000. Institutional investors own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as an immuno-oncology company developing a proprietary oncolytic electroceutical therapy based on its Nano Pulse Stimulation (NPS) technology. It manufactures surgical and medical instruments uses a novel and proprietary platform technology called Nano-Pulse Electro-Signaling.

