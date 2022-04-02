QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.52 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $1.70 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for QCR’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.70. QCR posted earnings of $1.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QCR will report full-year earnings of $6.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.88 to $6.54. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $7.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover QCR.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. QCR had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 32.90%. The business had revenue of $69.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS.

QCRH has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on QCR in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in QCR by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in QCR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QCR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in QCR by 30.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of QCR by 32.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,822 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QCRH opened at $56.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.46 and a 200-day moving average of $55.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $880.02 million, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.07. QCR has a 52 week low of $44.75 and a 52 week high of $62.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. QCR’s payout ratio is presently 3.86%.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

