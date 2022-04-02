QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $284.53

QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 284.53 ($3.73) and traded as high as GBX 307.60 ($4.03). QinetiQ Group shares last traded at GBX 304.40 ($3.99), with a volume of 614,147 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on QQ shares. Barclays upped their price target on QinetiQ Group from GBX 405 ($5.31) to GBX 465 ($6.09) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded QinetiQ Group to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 260 ($3.41) to GBX 320 ($4.19) in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 335 ($4.39) price target on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on QinetiQ Group from GBX 370 ($4.85) to GBX 340 ($4.45) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 418 ($5.48).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 282.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 284.53. The company has a market cap of £1.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.78.

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; AI, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

