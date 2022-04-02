Qubitica (QBIT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $7.00

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. Over the last week, Qubitica has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Qubitica coin can currently be purchased for about $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Qubitica has a market cap of $9.66 million and approximately $7.00 worth of Qubitica was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $139.15 or 0.00303907 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004792 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000637 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $651.23 or 0.01422280 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003112 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Qubitica Profile

Qubitica (CRYPTO:QBIT) is a coin. It launched on March 7th, 2018. Qubitica’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 808,675 coins. Qubitica’s official Twitter account is @Qubitica and its Facebook page is accessible here . Qubitica’s official website is www.qubitica.net . The Reddit community for Qubitica is /r/Qubitica and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “QUBITICA is a community of more than 1000 developers, IT companies and investors from over 20 nations who want to work together to advance blockchain technology. This community has developed the QUBITICA infrastructure and since May 2018 it has been working on new blockchain and AI projects under the associated brands and websites. Subcontracting is organized within the community. This requires the holding of QBIT, the participation shares in QUBITICA and all related projects. “

Buying and Selling Qubitica

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qubitica directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qubitica should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qubitica using one of the exchanges listed above.

