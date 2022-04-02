Questor Technology (CVE:QST) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.52

Questor Technology Inc. (CVE:QST – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.52 and traded as high as C$1.79. Questor Technology shares last traded at C$1.76, with a volume of 8,584 shares traded.
The company has a market capitalization of C$48.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.67. The company has a quick ratio of 12.55, a current ratio of 14.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.55.
About Questor Technology (CVE:QST)
See Also
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in April
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
Receive News & Ratings for Questor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Questor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.