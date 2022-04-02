Questor Technology (CVE:QST) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.52

Questor Technology Inc. (CVE:QST – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.52 and traded as high as C$1.79. Questor Technology shares last traded at C$1.76, with a volume of 8,584 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of C$48.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.67. The company has a quick ratio of 12.55, a current ratio of 14.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.55.

About Questor Technology (CVE:QST)

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental clean technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and the United States. The company sells, rents, and services waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

