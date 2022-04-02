QuickSwap Price Up 5.5% This Week (QUICK)

QuickSwap (QUICK) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. QuickSwap has a market cap of $77.46 million and $14.60 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuickSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $236.81 or 0.00513312 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, QuickSwap has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002169 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.76 or 0.00049342 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,465.73 or 0.07512187 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,038.55 or 0.99791579 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00045902 BTC.

About QuickSwap

QuickSwap was first traded on October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 327,100 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

Buying and Selling QuickSwap

