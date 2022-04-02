QuickSwap Tops One Day Trading Volume of $29.41 Million (QUICK)

QuickSwap (QUICK) traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 2nd. During the last week, QuickSwap has traded up 10.4% against the US dollar. QuickSwap has a market capitalization of $80.01 million and approximately $29.41 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuickSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $244.59 or 0.00521655 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00050379 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,515.28 or 0.07497224 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,828.96 or 0.99874682 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00047368 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About QuickSwap

QuickSwap’s launch date was October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 327,100 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

