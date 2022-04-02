R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $387.33 Million

Analysts expect R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) to post $387.33 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for R1 RCM’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $398.88 million and the lowest is $380.00 million. R1 RCM posted sales of $342.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that R1 RCM will report full year sales of $1.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $1.93 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow R1 RCM.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The healthcare provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. R1 RCM had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $398.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RCM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in R1 RCM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in R1 RCM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in R1 RCM by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,953 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in R1 RCM by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,723 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in R1 RCM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RCM opened at $26.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.03. R1 RCM has a 1 year low of $18.71 and a 1 year high of $27.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.74.

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

