Rai Reflex Index (RAI) Price Up 0.2% Over Last Week

Rai Reflex Index (RAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. In the last week, Rai Reflex Index has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. Rai Reflex Index has a total market capitalization of $66.63 million and approximately $3.55 million worth of Rai Reflex Index was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rai Reflex Index coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.02 or 0.00006479 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.34 or 0.00050060 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,483.45 or 0.07470266 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,678.53 or 1.00102262 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00047686 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Rai Reflex Index

Rai Reflex Index was first traded on February 13th, 2021. Rai Reflex Index’s total supply is 22,055,664 coins. Rai Reflex Index’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

