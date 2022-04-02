Raiden Network Token Price Tops $0.15 on Exchanges (RDN)

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One Raiden Network Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000331 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Raiden Network Token has a total market capitalization of $10.20 million and $69,502.00 worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Raiden Network Token has traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Raiden Network Token alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00012842 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded up 33.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $117.58 or 0.00254594 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000096 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000238 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Raiden Network Token Coin Profile

RDN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,793,931 coins. Raiden Network Token’s official website is raiden.network . The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network . Raiden Network Token’s official message board is www.medium.com/@raiden_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Raiden Network is an off-chain scaling solution, enabling near-instant, low-fee and scalable payments. It’s complementary to the Ethereum blockchain and works with any ERC20 compatible token. The Raiden project is work in progress. Its goal is to research state channel technology, define protocols and develop reference implementations. The Raiden Network is an infrastructure layer on top of the Ethereum blockchain. While the basic idea is simple, the underlying protocol is quite complex and the implementation non-trivial. Nonetheless the technicalities can be abstracted away, such that developers can interface with a rather simple API to build scalable decentralized applications based on the Raiden Network. “

Buying and Selling Raiden Network Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raiden Network Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raiden Network Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raiden Network Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Raiden Network Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raiden Network Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.