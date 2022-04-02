RAMP Achieves Market Cap of $47.45 Million (RAMP)

RAMP (RAMP) traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. During the last seven days, RAMP has traded up 20.5% against the US dollar. RAMP has a market capitalization of $47.45 million and $4.61 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RAMP coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000224 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003651 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00037880 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.99 or 0.00109038 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

RAMP Coin Profile

RAMP (CRYPTO:RAMP) is a coin. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 452,768,040 coins. RAMP’s official Twitter account is @RampDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for RAMP is rampdefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool. rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements. “

RAMP Coin Trading

