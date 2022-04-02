Raven Protocol (RAVEN) Market Capitalization Tops $2.91 Million

Raven Protocol (RAVEN) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. One Raven Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Raven Protocol has a total market cap of $2.91 million and approximately $714.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00049767 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,445.28 or 0.07497566 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,879.54 or 0.99842479 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00045727 BTC.

Raven Protocol Coin Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,494,272,006 coins. The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol . Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol . Raven Protocol’s official website is www.ravenprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Raven Protocol Coin Trading

