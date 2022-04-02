Realio Network Trading 37.9% Higher This Week (RIO)

Realio Network (RIO) traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One Realio Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000648 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Realio Network has a total market capitalization of $1.96 million and approximately $200,881.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Realio Network has traded 37.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00049311 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,448.73 or 0.07505059 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $45,917.08 or 0.99923966 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00045684 BTC.

Realio Network Coin Profile

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 coins. The official message board for Realio Network is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10 . Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network . The official website for Realio Network is www.realio.fund

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors. “

Realio Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Realio Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Realio Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Realio Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

