Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments reduced its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 71,590 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned approximately 0.05% of Realty Income worth $14,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Family Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 3.3% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 4,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Realty Income by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Campion Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Campion Asset Management now owns 4,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 20,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on O shares. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Scotiabank cut shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.80.

NYSE O opened at $70.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.24 and a 200-day moving average of $68.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $41.92 billion, a PE ratio of 75.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.79. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $63.90 and a 52-week high of $74.60.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.92). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 17.25%. The business had revenue of $685.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a apr 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 314.90%.

About Realty Income (Get Rating)

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.