Recruiter.com Group (NASDAQ:RCRT) Coverage Initiated at Maxim Group

Equities research analysts at Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Recruiter.com Group (NASDAQ:RCRT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 264.37% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of Recruiter.com Group stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $2.47. 47,306 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,068. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.92. Recruiter.com Group has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $11.82. The company has a market cap of $35.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of -1.45.

Get Recruiter.com Group alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Recruiter.com Group by 115.8% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 190,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 102,290 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Recruiter.com Group in the third quarter worth approximately $228,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Recruiter.com Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Recruiter.com Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. 1.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Recruiter.com Group, Inc operates an on-demand recruiting platform in the United States and internationally. It combines an online hiring platform with a network of small and independent recruiters. It offers consulting and staffing service for the placement of professional recruiters; and consulting and staffing personnel services to employers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Recruiter.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recruiter.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.