RED (RED) Market Capitalization Achieves $548,530.32

RED (RED) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. During the last seven days, RED has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One RED coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. RED has a total market capitalization of $548,530.32 and approximately $33,497.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $125.73 or 0.00273071 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00013187 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001210 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001414 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000440 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001411 BTC.

RED Coin Profile

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org . RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

RED Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

