RedFOX Labs Price Hits $0.13 on Top Exchanges (RFOX)

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 2nd. Over the last week, RedFOX Labs has traded flat against the dollar. One RedFOX Labs coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. RedFOX Labs has a market capitalization of $176.24 million and approximately $4.09 million worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $175.85 or 0.00382689 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.39 or 0.00090069 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.44 or 0.00105407 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004554 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001366 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00007354 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00000215 BTC.

RedFOX Labs Profile

RedFOX Labs is a coin. It was first traded on April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for RedFOX Labs is redfoxlabs.io . RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

