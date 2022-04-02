Redpanda Earth Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (REDPANDA)

Redpanda Earth (REDPANDA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. One Redpanda Earth coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Redpanda Earth has a total market capitalization of $1.40 million and approximately $177,676.00 worth of Redpanda Earth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Redpanda Earth has traded down 5.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00049762 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,431.88 or 0.07495189 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45,649.46 or 0.99698012 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00045468 BTC.

About Redpanda Earth

Redpanda Earth Coin Trading

