Refinable (FINE) Trading 1.8% Lower This Week

Refinable (FINE) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 2nd. Refinable has a total market capitalization of $4.13 million and approximately $663,041.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Refinable coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000217 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Refinable has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00049203 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,451.32 or 0.07455991 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,432.03 or 1.00308632 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.46 or 0.00046365 BTC.

Refinable Coin Profile

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Refinable Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refinable should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Refinable using one of the exchanges listed above.

