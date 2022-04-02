Reflexer Ungovernance Token Price Up 1.3% Over Last Week (FLX)

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. One Reflexer Ungovernance Token coin can now be bought for $122.30 or 0.00266066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Reflexer Ungovernance Token has a total market cap of $23.60 million and $158,081.00 worth of Reflexer Ungovernance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Reflexer Ungovernance Token has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,015.44 or 1.00103707 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.46 or 0.00068445 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001279 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00028606 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002449 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002317 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000955 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token Profile

FLX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Reflexer Ungovernance Token’s total supply is 999,715 coins and its circulating supply is 192,956 coins. Reflexer Ungovernance Token’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flash is a PoW/PoS hybrid coin with fast and completely free transactions. FLX provides stealth addresses and an encrypted message system. “

