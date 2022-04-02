Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Shares Purchased by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $3,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of REG. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 3rd quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $73.00 to $67.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.27.

In other news, Director Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 4,330 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total transaction of $302,277.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:REG opened at $71.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.86. Regency Centers Co. has a twelve month low of $56.46 and a twelve month high of $78.78. The company has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.13.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.07). Regency Centers had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $289.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.48%.

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

