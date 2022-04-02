Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYYGet Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.72.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on REMYY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rémy Cointreau from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Rémy Cointreau from €185.00 ($203.30) to €180.00 ($197.80) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Rémy Cointreau from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, HSBC raised Rémy Cointreau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of REMYY opened at $20.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Rémy Cointreau has a 12-month low of $17.96 and a 12-month high of $24.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.02.

Rémy Cointreau SA engages in the manufacture and sale of cognac, liqueurs, and spirits. Its products include rum, brandy, scotches, and whiskies. It distributes its products under the following brands: Rémy Martin, Mount Gay, Saint Rémy, Metaxa, Cointreau, Passoa, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, and Octopus.

