ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.38.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SOL shares. Raymond James upgraded ReneSola from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ReneSola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of ReneSola from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ReneSola in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of ReneSola from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th.

SOL opened at $5.87 on Friday. ReneSola has a 52-week low of $4.53 and a 52-week high of $12.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 9.66 and a current ratio of 9.39. The company has a market cap of $409.42 million, a PE ratio of 58.70 and a beta of 2.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.87 and a 200-day moving average of $6.54.

ReneSola ( NYSE:SOL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). ReneSola had a return on equity of 2.67% and a net margin of 8.61%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ReneSola will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

ReneSola announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 6th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 12.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of ReneSola during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ReneSola in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in ReneSola in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in ReneSola by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 84,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 5,879 shares during the period. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd boosted its holdings in ReneSola by 101.7% in the 3rd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 662,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,355,000 after buying an additional 334,156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.33% of the company’s stock.

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights.

