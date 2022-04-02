Research Analysts’ Downgrades for April, 2nd (CLH, CLLS, COLL, CROX, FSTR, FSV, HLF, HOMB, HOOD, HUMA)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Saturday, April 2nd:

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Get Clean Harbors Inc alerts:

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “HOME BANCSHARES, INC. is a bank holding company, headquartered in Conway, Arkansas, with six wholly owned bank subsidiaries that provide a broad range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals and municipalities. Three of the bank subsidiaries are located in the central Arkansas market area, a fourth serves central and southern Arkansas, a fifth serves Stone County in north central Arkansas, and a sixth serves the Florida Keys and southwestern Florida. “

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Robinhood Financial LLC is a registered broker dealer. Robinhood Securities, LLC provides brokerage clearing services. Robinhood Crypto, LLC provides crypto currency trading. All are subsidiaries of Robinhood Markets, Inc. “

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Humacyte Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology platform company developing universally implantable bioengineered human tissue at commercial scale. Humacyte Inc., formerly known as Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp., is based in DURHAM, N.C. “

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “IGM Biosciences Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of engineered Immunoglobulin M antibodies for the treatment of cancer patients. The company’s lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM, which are in clinical stage. IGM Biosciences Inc. is based in Mountain View, California. “

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “I-Mab is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovery, development and commercialization of biologics to treat diseases with significant unmet medical needs, particularly cancers and autoimmune disorders. I-Mab is based in SHANGHAI, China. “

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “INTREPID POTASH, Inc. is the largest producer of potash in the U.S. and is dedicated to the production and marketing of potash and langbeinite, another mineral containing potassium. Intrepid owns five active potash production facilities — three in New Mexico and two in Utah “

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.