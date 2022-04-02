Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April, 2nd (NOMD, PHVS, SNPO, SYIEY, TCFC, TOMZ, TPST, UBA, UGRO, UNF)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Saturday, April 2nd:

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Nomad Foods Ltd. manufactures and distributes frozen foods primarily in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France and Norway. The Company’s portfolio of frozen food brands includes Birds Eye, Iglo and Findus. Nomad Foods Ltd. is headquartered in Feltham, the United Kingdom. “

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Pharvaris N.V. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative therapies, including novel, small molecule bradykinin-B2-receptor antagonists for the treatment of hereditary angioedema and other bradykinin-B2-receptor-mediated indications. Pharvaris N.V. is based in ZUG, Switzerland. “

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C. “

Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Symrise AG manufactures, develops and sells fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic base materials and substances for the cosmetics industry. The company’s operating segments consists of Scent & Care and Flavor & Nutrition. Scent and Care segment develops, produces and sells fragrances, cosmetic ingredients, aroma molecules and mint aromas and also develops specific application processes for such substances. Flavor and Nutrition segment develops, produces and sells flavors which are used by customers in the production of food products and beverages. Its product includes perfume, cosmetics and food manufacturers to pharmaceutical companies and producers of nutritional supplements, pet food and baby food. The company operates primarily in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, North America, the Asia Pacific and Latin America. Symrise AG is headquartered in Holzminden, Germany. “

Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “The Community Financial Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company owns Community Bank of Tri-County (the Bank). The Bank is engaged in the commercial and retail banking business, including the acceptance of deposits, and the origination of loans to individuals, associations, partnerships and corporations. It also offers telephone and Internet banking services. The Bank’s real estate financing consists of residential first and second mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit and commercial mortgage loans. Commercial lending consists of both secured and unsecured loans. The Community Financial Corporation, formerly known as Tri-County Financial Corporation, is based in Waldorf, Maryland. “

TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. is specialises in disinfection and decontamination, utilizing its premier Binary Ionization Technology(R) platform through its SteraMist(R) products – a hydrogen peroxide-based mist and fog composed of ionized Hydrogen Peroxide. TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. is based in BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. “

Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $3.75 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Tempest Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company developing potentially first-in-class therapeutics which combines both targeted and immune-mediated mechanisms. Tempest Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Millendo Therapeutics Inc., is based in Calif. “

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Urstadt Biddle Properties is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust that provides investors with an investment vehicle for participating in ownership of income-producing properties. Their core properties consist principally of community shopping centers located in the northeast. “

urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “urban-gro Inc. is a horticulture company which engineers and designs commercial Controlled Environment Agriculture facilities and integrates complex environmental equipment systems into high-performance facilities. urban-gro Inc. is based in LAFAYETTE, Colo. “

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “UniFirst Corporation has become an industry leader and remains one of the fastest growing companies in the Uniform and Textile Services business. Its business is the rental Lease and Sale of work clothing, uniforms, protective apparel, careerwear, and facility service products to businesses in virtually all industrial categories. The major portion of the Company’s business is Uniform Rental Service Programs, wherein it provides customers with all necessary products plus weekly cleaning, maintenance, and any needed replacements of work clothing. The Company became the first private industrial launderer to be granted a government license to process nuclear-contaminated garments. The Company has developed a separate division, UniTech Services Group, which now includes specialized plants throughout the United States and in Europe. UniFirst is a national leader in cleaning and decontaminating the garments worn by workers who maintain and refuel nuclear power and nuclear processing equipment. “

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Vacasa provides vacation rental management platform principally in North America. Vacasa, formerly known as TPG Pace Solutions Corp., is based in PORTLAND, Ore. “

