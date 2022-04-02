Resverlogix (TSE:RVX) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.61

Resverlogix Corp. (TSE:RVX – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.61 and traded as low as C$0.43. Resverlogix shares last traded at C$0.45, with a volume of 85,035 shares trading hands.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$109.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14.
Resverlogix Company Profile (TSE:RVX)
Featured Articles
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in April
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
Receive News & Ratings for Resverlogix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resverlogix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.