Resverlogix (TSE:RVX) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.61

Resverlogix Corp. (TSE:RVX – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.61 and traded as low as C$0.43. Resverlogix shares last traded at C$0.45, with a volume of 85,035 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$109.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14.

Get Resverlogix alerts:

Resverlogix Company Profile (TSE:RVX)

Resverlogix Corp. operates as a late-stage clinical biotechnology company. It is developing apabetalone (RVX-208), a small molecule selective bromodomain and extra-terminal inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with cardiovascular, end-stage renal, chronic kidney, neurodegenerative, fabry, peripheral artery, and other orphan diseases, as well as diabetes mellitus.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Resverlogix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resverlogix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.