Reviewing Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) & MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD)

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB – Get Rating) and MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Aurora Cannabis and MariMed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurora Cannabis -167.83% -11.52% -9.00% MariMed 6.04% 26.74% 6.84%

This table compares Aurora Cannabis and MariMed’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aurora Cannabis $191.43 million 4.43 -$542.59 million ($1.57) -2.52 MariMed $121.46 million 1.97 $7.22 million N/A N/A

MariMed has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aurora Cannabis.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Aurora Cannabis and MariMed, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aurora Cannabis 2 7 0 0 1.78 MariMed 0 0 2 0 3.00

Aurora Cannabis presently has a consensus target price of $7.15, indicating a potential upside of 80.93%. MariMed has a consensus target price of $2.25, indicating a potential upside of 215.57%. Given MariMed’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MariMed is more favorable than Aurora Cannabis.

Risk & Volatility

Aurora Cannabis has a beta of 2.91, meaning that its share price is 191% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MariMed has a beta of 3.43, meaning that its share price is 243% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.6% of Aurora Cannabis shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of MariMed shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

MariMed beats Aurora Cannabis on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aurora Cannabis Inc. produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis derivative products in Canada and internationally. It also engages in facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, research, production, derivatives, product development, wholesale, and retail distribution activities. The company produces various strains of dried cannabis, cannabis oil and capsules, and topical kits for medical patients. It also sells vaporizers; consumable vaporizer accessories; and herb mills for using CanniMed herbal cannabis products, as well as grinders and vaporizer lockable containers. In addition, the company engages in the development of medical cannabis products at various stages of development, including oral, topical, edible, and inhalable products; and operation of CanvasRX, a network of cannabis counseling and outreach centers. Further, it provides patient counselling services; design and construction services; and cannabis analytical product testing services. The company's brand portfolio includes Aurora, Aurora Drift, San Rafael '71, Daily Special, AltaVie, MedReleaf, CanniMed, Whistler, Woodstock, and WMMC. Aurora Cannabis Inc. is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

MariMed Company Profile (Get Rating)

MariMed Inc. engages in cultivation, production, and dispensing of medicinal and recreational cannabis in the United States and internationally. The company offers cannabis genetics produce flowers and concentrates under the Nature's Heritage brand; cannabis-infused products in the form of chewable tablets and powder drink mixes under the brand Kalm Fusion; natural fruit chews under the Betty's Eddies brand; brownies, cookies, and other social sweets under the Bubby's Baked brand; and cannabidiol formulations under the Florance brand. It also licenses its brands and product formulations, as well as leases cannabis facilities. MariMed Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.

