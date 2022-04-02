Reviewing CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCUR) & America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX)

CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCUR – Get Rating) and America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CCUR and America First Multifamily Investors’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CCUR $5.87 million N/A $12.23 million ($733.33) -9.31 America First Multifamily Investors $68.50 million 5.79 $38.10 million $0.52 11.58

America First Multifamily Investors has higher revenue and earnings than CCUR. CCUR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than America First Multifamily Investors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for CCUR and America First Multifamily Investors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CCUR 0 0 0 0 N/A America First Multifamily Investors 0 0 2 0 3.00

America First Multifamily Investors has a consensus target price of $7.25, indicating a potential upside of 20.43%. Given America First Multifamily Investors’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe America First Multifamily Investors is more favorable than CCUR.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.0% of America First Multifamily Investors shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of CCUR shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of America First Multifamily Investors shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

CCUR has a beta of 550.75, indicating that its stock price is 54,975% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, America First Multifamily Investors has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CCUR and America First Multifamily Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CCUR N/A N/A N/A America First Multifamily Investors 55.63% 10.59% 2.99%

Summary

America First Multifamily Investors beats CCUR on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

CCUR Company Profile (Get Rating)

CCUR Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the merchant cash advance (MCA) and real estate businesses. The company provides advances on future merchant receivables, as well as sources syndication capital and merchant leads for MCA funders; and reporting and other administrative services. It also offers commercial mortgages loans to local, regional, and national builders, developers, and commercial landowners; and acquires, owns, and manages a portfolio of real estate properties for development. The company was formerly known as Concurrent Computer Corporation and changed its name to CCUR Holdings, Inc. in January 2018. CCUR Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Duluth, Georgia.

America First Multifamily Investors Company Profile (Get Rating)

America First Multifamily Investors LP engages in the acquisition of a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds that are issued by state and local housing authorities to provide construction and permanent financing for affordable multifamily and student housing and commercial properties. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, Multifamily (MF) Properties, Public Housing Capital (PHC) Fund Trusts, and Other Investments. The Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments segment consists of the partnership’s portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds which have been issued to provide construction and permanent financing for the residential properties and a commercial property. The MF Properties segment consists of indirect equity interests in multifamily, student housing, and senior citizen residential properties which are not currently financed by mortgage revenue bonds held by partnership but which the partnership eventually intends to finance by such bonds through a restructuring. The Public Housing Capital Fund Trusts segment consists of the assets, liabilities and related income and expenses of the PHC Trusts. The Other Investments segment is comprised of the opera

