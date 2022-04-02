Reviewing Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) & Infobird (NASDAQ:IFBD)

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) and Infobird (NASDAQ:IFBD – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Certara and Infobird’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Certara $286.10 million 12.42 -$13.27 million ($0.08) -278.09 Infobird $14.53 million 1.22 $4.00 million N/A N/A

Infobird has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Certara.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Certara and Infobird, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Certara 0 1 3 0 2.75 Infobird 0 0 0 0 N/A

Certara presently has a consensus price target of $30.75, indicating a potential upside of 38.20%. Given Certara’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Certara is more favorable than Infobird.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.8% of Certara shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.5% of Infobird shares are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of Certara shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Certara and Infobird’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Certara -4.64% 2.96% 2.00% Infobird N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Certara beats Infobird on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Certara (Get Rating)

Certara, Inc. provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development. The company also provides related technology-enabled services to guide its customers' new drugs through the regulatory submission process and into the market. Its technology-enabled services include mechanistic biosimulation, empirical biosimulation, drug development and regulatory strategy, clinical pharmacology, model-based meta-analysis, regulatory writing and medical communications, regulatory operations, and market access. Further, company offers software, comprising mechanistic biosimulation platform, empirical PK/PD biosimulation platform, data standardization and compliance software, scientific informatics platform, clinical outcomes databases for biosimulation, authoring and management of regulatory submissions platform, and market access communication platform. The company serves biopharmaceutical companies, and academic and government institutions. It has operations in the United States, Canada, Spain, Luxembourg, Portugal, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the Netherlands, Denmark, Switzerland, Italy, Poland, Japan, the Philippines, India, Australia, and China. Certara Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

About Infobird (Get Rating)

Infobird Co., Ltd operates as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider of artificial intelligence (AI) enabled customer engagement solutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers standard and customized customer relationship management cloud-based services, such as SaaS, and business process outsourcing services to its clients. The company also provides AI-powered cloud-based sales force management software, including intelligent quality inspection and intelligent training software to enable its clients monitor, benchmark, and improve the performances of agents; and other services, including software license selling, data analysis, and other professional services. It serves corporate clients in the finance, education, public services, healthcare, and consumer products industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

