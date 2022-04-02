Reviewing WaveDancer (WAVD) and Its Rivals

WaveDancer (NASDAQ:WAVD – Get Rating) is one of 397 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare WaveDancer to related companies based on the strength of its risk, dividends, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares WaveDancer and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WaveDancer 3.72% 18.48% 9.33% WaveDancer Competitors -115.19% -63.77% -6.31%

WaveDancer has a beta of 3.34, suggesting that its share price is 234% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WaveDancer’s rivals have a beta of -17.08, suggesting that their average share price is 1,808% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares WaveDancer and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio WaveDancer $13.90 million $410,000.00 125.03 WaveDancer Competitors $1.79 billion $292.26 million 3.58

WaveDancer’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than WaveDancer. WaveDancer is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.1% of WaveDancer shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.4% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 23.8% of WaveDancer shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.8% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for WaveDancer and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WaveDancer 0 0 0 0 N/A WaveDancer Competitors 2727 13354 24505 676 2.56

As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 36.10%. Given WaveDancer’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe WaveDancer has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

WaveDancer beats its rivals on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

WaveDancer Company Profile (Get Rating)

WaveDancer, Inc. provides information technology services. The firm engages in the business of modernizing client information systems, developing and maintaining information technology systems, and performing consulting services to government and commercial organizations. It specializes in legacy systems modernization, ebusiness solutions, enterprise portals, system migration and re-hosting services, and enterprise application integration. The company was founded by Sandor Rosenberg in 1979 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

