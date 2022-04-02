Revolution Populi (RVP) Trading Up 8.1% This Week

Revolution Populi (RVP) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 2nd. One Revolution Populi coin can now be purchased for $0.0373 or 0.00000079 BTC on major exchanges. Revolution Populi has a total market cap of $44.70 million and approximately $167,389.00 worth of Revolution Populi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Revolution Populi has traded up 8.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003661 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00038014 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.09 or 0.00108957 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Revolution Populi Profile

Revolution Populi is a coin. It was first traded on March 11th, 2021. Revolution Populi’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,200,000,000 coins. Revolution Populi’s official Twitter account is @Rev_Populi

According to CryptoCompare, “RevPop is building a universal database for the internet. It is designing a lightweight multi-functional blockchain for universal adaptability, including the notion of native smart contracts. Keeping a keen eye on performance drag & transaction cost weight of the architecture. “

