Rewardiqa (REW) Trading 11.2% Higher This Week

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 2nd. During the last week, Rewardiqa has traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar. One Rewardiqa coin can currently be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Rewardiqa has a total market cap of $34,726.58 and $30.00 worth of Rewardiqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000449 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000409 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.94 or 0.00064651 BTC.

Rewardiqa Profile

Rewardiqa (REW) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 29th, 2018. Rewardiqa’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. The official website for Rewardiqa is rewardiqa.com . Rewardiqa’s official Twitter account is @ReviewNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Review.Network is a consumer-generated online review and primary market research platform employing blockchain technology and advanced data science tools. It is building a market feedback platform by rewarding users, rebuilding trust in online communities and revolutionize user control and empower data ownership. Review.Network Rewards users for their time writing comprehensive online reviews and answering market research surveys. “

Rewardiqa Coin Trading

