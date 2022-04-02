Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5,132.74

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,132.74 ($67.24) and traded as high as GBX 6,241 ($81.75). Rio Tinto Group shares last traded at GBX 6,225 ($81.54), with a volume of 1,959,215 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RIO shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,700 ($87.77) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,850 ($63.53) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,500 ($72.05) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Liberum Capital downgraded Rio Tinto Group to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($55.02) price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,240 ($68.64) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 5,420.83 ($71.01).

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 5,676.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5,132.74. The firm has a market cap of £100.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.35.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a GBX 352.32 ($4.62) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.69%.

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 10,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,494 ($71.97), for a total transaction of £576,045.90 ($754,579.38).

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile (LON:RIO)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.