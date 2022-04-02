RioDeFi Market Capitalization Achieves $9.16 Million (RFUEL)

RioDeFi (RFUEL) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. Over the last week, RioDeFi has traded up 17.8% against the US dollar. RioDeFi has a market cap of $9.16 million and $1.46 million worth of RioDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RioDeFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0306 or 0.00000067 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003621 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00038317 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.03 or 0.00108661 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About RioDeFi

RioDeFi (CRYPTO:RFUEL) is a coin. It was first traded on September 25th, 2020. RioDeFi’s total supply is 318,019,580 coins and its circulating supply is 298,900,838 coins. RioDeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

RioDeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RioDeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RioDeFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RioDeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

