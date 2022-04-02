Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Price Tops $0.0093 on Major Exchanges

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 2nd. During the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded up 4.1% against the dollar. One Ripio Credit Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $4.71 million and $4,773.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.63 or 0.00085681 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00010595 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000191 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network (CRYPTO:RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ripio Credit Network’s official website is ripiocredit.network . Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

Ripio Credit Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

