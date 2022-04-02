Rose Hill Acquisition (NASDAQ:ROSEU) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Rose Hill Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ROSEU – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.09 and last traded at $10.09. Approximately 2,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 2,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.06.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.05.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Rose Hill Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $176,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Rose Hill Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in Rose Hill Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $2,021,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new stake in Rose Hill Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $5,068,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Rose Hill Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $1,017,000.

Rose Hill Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus on companies that operate in Latin American markets. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

