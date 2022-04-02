RTC Group (LON:RTC) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $42.20

RTC Group plc (LON:RTC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 42.20 ($0.55) and traded as low as GBX 27.40 ($0.36). RTC Group shares last traded at GBX 27.40 ($0.36), with a volume of 1,814 shares traded.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 135 ($1.77) price target on shares of RTC Group in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 37.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 42.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.19. The company has a market capitalization of £4.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03.

RTC Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides recruitment services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers technical recruitment solutions to the general engineering, manufacturing, transport, build environment, infrastructure, commercial disciplines, sales and technical sales, scientific, chemical, energy and utilities, and defense and aerospace sectors; technical and engineering workforce solutions, such as recruitment, training, account management, contingent labor, and fleet provision to the rail, energy, construction, highways, and transportation sectors; and contract and permanent staffing solutions.

