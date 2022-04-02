Rublix One Day Volume Hits $2,318.00 (RBLX)

Rublix (RBLX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. Rublix has a total market cap of $954,145.44 and approximately $2,318.00 worth of Rublix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rublix coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0460 or 0.00000100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Rublix has traded up 56.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00049767 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,445.28 or 0.07497566 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,879.54 or 0.99842479 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00045727 BTC.

About Rublix

Rublix’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,745,871 coins. Rublix’s official Twitter account is @RublixDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rublix is rublix.io . The official message board for Rublix is blog.rublix.io . The Reddit community for Rublix is /r/Rublix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Rublix Coin Trading

