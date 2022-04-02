Rupiah Token (IDRT) Trading Down 0.2% Over Last 7 Days

Rupiah Token (IDRT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 2nd. During the last week, Rupiah Token has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. Rupiah Token has a total market cap of $15.05 million and $91,915.00 worth of Rupiah Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rupiah Token coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003621 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00038317 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.03 or 0.00108661 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Rupiah Token Coin Profile

IDRT is a coin. It launched on April 22nd, 2019. Rupiah Token’s total supply is 130,112,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 215,347,997,094 coins. The official message board for Rupiah Token is medium.com/rupiahtoken-blog . The official website for Rupiah Token is idrt.link/whitepaper . Rupiah Token’s official Twitter account is @RupiahTokenIDRT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupiah Token (IDRT) is an Ethereum-based Token (ERC-20) that is fully collateralized 1:1 by Rupiah (IDR) fiat currency. Each IDRT is backed by the equivalent amount of Fiat Rupiah in an Indonesian bank account and can be redeemed for Fiat through the platform. “

